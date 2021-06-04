The Fairbanks Cycle Club has provided several key updates for events coming up around town and events already passed.
Saturday, June 5th marks the FCC Bike Swap at Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds. Check-in is from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the sale is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and cash-out/unsold gear pick-up is from 1-2 p.m..
“Bikes will be in bike racks,” read the FCC press release. “Merchandise, such as bike trainers, parts, and clothing, are always available, too. There are frequently great deals to be had. You can spend a little or spend a lot. Volunteer experts will be on hand to assist with advice, fit, minor adjustments, and more.”
Masks and social distancing are required.
Additionally, the FCC will also be hosting a one-hour online clinic on Monday, June 7th. The event is free to FCC members, but is also only open to FCC members. The clinic will begin at 6 p.m. To register, go to fairbankscycleclub.org.
Finally, the 100-mile Denali Bottom Gravel Race took place last weekend. Tyson Flaharty and Elisabeth Thurston Hicks were the winners of the men’s and women’s race, respectively. Flaharty finished the race with a time of 6:36.49 while Thurston Hicks finished in 8:27.33. Thurston Hicks was also the only woman to finish the race.
Anyone interested in learning more about FCC can contact Eric Troyer at fbxtrails@gmail.com.
