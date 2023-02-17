Two Fairbanks climbers landed just shy of the mark to qualify for USA Climbing’s National Championships last weekend.
Owen George, 17, and June Breitenbach, 14, tested their upward mobility at the Divisional Championships in Lynnwood, Washington, a two-day climbing competition that filtered dozens of athletes down to the few in each age group who will progress to nationals.
George and Breitenbach claimed spots at the Lynnwood event by finishing in the top 13 of 30-climber groups in the Regional Championships, held in Portland, Oregon, in January.
Divisionals, which draws the most elite young climbers from Alaska, Washington and Oregon, broke down into two phases: semi-finals, the first day, and finals, the second day.
The Fairbanksans both delivered semi-final performances that earned them a chance to climb in the finals. George settled into 14th place on the first day, with two tops and one zone on four boulders, while Breitenbach’s one top and three zones on four boulders saw her finish in seventh place.
In George’s group, the top 15 of 26 climbers reached the finals; in Breitenbach’s, it was the top 14 of 27.
Their run in USA Climbing’s Youth Series came to a close on the second day in Lynnwood. George ended his weekend with two zones on four boulders, good for 14th place in the finals, and Breitenbach finished up with one zone on her four boulders, landing her in 11th place.
Only the top six from each group in the finals round of divisionals qualified for the National Championships, which will be held in July.
The top four competitors from nationals then go on to represent the United States in tournaments across the globe.