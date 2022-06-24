Solstice weekend has passed, which means two things: It is now officially summer, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Summer Trails Challenge is underway. Fairbanksans searching for a goal, direction or just some extra motivation to get out on the trails this weekend can begin to tackle the challenge.
This summer’s scavenger hunt features 16 signs installed around the borough trails. Parks and Recreation personnel installed the first 11 signs on solstice weekend. The trails guide has not yet been released for this summer’s challenge, because the final five signs (which are in remote and less accessible areas) have yet to be installed. The goal is for the final signs to be installed this weekend and for the official guide to be out next week.
However, a list of where the signs will be located is available on the FNSB website, and FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright said that people can look at maps and old guides if they want to get a head start.
The summer challenge typically begins around solstice because trails have had sufficient time to dry and harden to withstand heavy use. After heavy snow this winter and a cooler than normal spring, trails took a while to be fully accessible. However, due to several weeks of warm and dry weather, most trails around the Fairbanks area are in good shape, according to Wright.
“The string of dry weather has been pretty good for trails,” he said. Throughout the borough, “things are really looking good.”
The challenge runs through September, so Fairbanksans have roughly three months to bag all the signs, or at least as many as possible. “The challenge lasts a long time,” said Wright, and September is a “great time to hit the trails,” he added.
The Trails Challenge is a scavenger hunt created to encourage people to take advantage of the miles of trails in the Fairbanks area, explained Wright. Each winter and summer season since 2016, the Parks and Recreation Department installs temporary signs along about a dozen trails. The overarching goal, Wright said, “Is to help people get outside and spend some time out on the trails.” Along with incentive, the challenge also provides trail information through the guide. Wright explained that many people who have lived in the area for years sometimes don’t know about different trail systems.
To participate in the challenge, take a selfie with the photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #FNSBTrails. Fairbanksans can register for the trails challenge on the borough website.
People who find at least 10 signs can win prizes from local sponsors as well as the Trailblazer Award. Participants under age 10 who find at least five signs are eligible for the Junior Trailblazer Award, and seniors 60 and older who find a minimum of five signs can win the Sourdough Trailblazer Award.
The Trailblazer Award, Wright explained, is partially about bragging rights. It takes a lot of time, energy and dedication to get out on that many trails, and they want to reward that effort with an award.
About 200 people completed the 2022 FNSB Winter Trails Challenge, which Wright said is a bit lower than past years.
For more information about the 2022 Summer Trails Challenge, including a list of sign locations, visit the FNSB website at bit.ly/3tX9PUq.