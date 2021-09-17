The state fall moose hunt began a few weeks ago, and while it is too soon to know how the season compares to others, so far conditions have been good for harvest success.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fairbanks area biologist Mark Nelson explained that it is too early to know how the 2021 season will shape up.
“As of now we haven’t heard much,” he said. The season is open until Sept. 25, and there is often a lag in data reporting and processing. The department is just now beginning to receive hunting reports, but these may not mean much as the second half of the season is typically better for hunters.
According to Nelson, hunters have more success in the last few weeks of September because that’s when moose start to go into rut. This makes the animals more aggressive and easier to find.
However, the weather conditions in September so far have been well-suited to hunting. Nelson said that cool nights and clear days with little wind — which have been common this fall — are good for moose hunting. This is because hunters typically sit and listen for moose, or use a moose call and wait for the moose’s response. When it is windy or rainy, it is hard to hear the moose, which makes finding the animals more difficult.
Nelson said that there are about 1,000 drawing permits awarded, and of these the department expects roughly 250 moose to be harvested. ADF&G awards around 2,000 regulatory permits for Game Management Unit 20A, and of these expects a harvest of between 250 to 300 animals.
ADF&G estimates the moose population in GMU 20A roughly every other year; they plan to conduct a population survey in November. During the last estimate in 2019, they estimated there to be roughly 12,000 moose in the unit (give or take about 2,000). This is within their population target of 10,000 to 15,000 moose.
Nelson explained that about a decade ago there were more moose in the area, with population estimates in the ballpark of 15,000 to 18,000 animals. However, there were too many animals for the habitat to sustain. To control the population, the department increased the cow hunt and “liberalized the season,” Nelson said.
For the 2021 season, the bag limit is one moose. Since the goal is maintenance, the majority of animals eligible to be taken in GMU 20A are bulls — less than 100 cows are eligible for harvest. Nelson said that they are allowing just enough cows to be taken to keep the population stable.