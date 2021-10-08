The people have voted, and the fattest bear has been crowned. This year, experience proved more important than the youth. The winner of this year’s celebration of the biggest bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve was a familiar name: Otis, one of the oldest bears on the Brooks River and four time Fat Bear Week champion.
The finalists in the 2021 contest were two large males, Otis and Walker. According to biographical information on the Explore website, Otis is likely between 25 and 27 years old. In the Fat Bear contest, Otis is royalty: he was the first bear crowned on Fat Bear Tuesday in 2014, and took home the title in 2016 and 2017 as well.
Despite his impressive resume, Otis is slightly disadvantaged due to his age. He faces additional challenges when competing against younger bears for fishing spots and is missing a few teeth.
Yet Otis was able to triumph over both these handicaps and his younger competitors on his way to securing yet another victory. Otis won by a substantial margin of nearly 7,000 votes; he received 51,230 votes to Walker’s 44,384.
Otis was challenged by Walker, a middle aged bear believed to be about 14 years old. Once a playful young bear, as he ages Walker has become more assertive and less tolerant of other bears. His personality combined with his size make Walker a dominant force on the Brooks River—as is evidenced by his performance in Fat Bear Week. He was believed to weigh about 1,000 pounds last year and is thought to be even larger this fall.
Defending champion Bear 747, who won with an estimated weight of 1,400 pounds, was unable to repeat this year, which opened the seventh annual competition up to the multiple time former champion as well as a younger newcomer.
Fat Bear Week ended on Tuesday, October 5th. What is now a week-long elimination style contest began as a one-day event in 2014 as a way to highlight bears in Katmai and their impressive seasonal weight gain. Since then, the competition has since become increasingly popular.