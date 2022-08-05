I was standing in the home goods section of Fred Meyer admiring all the warm, fluffy comforters lining the shelves. A kind, generous employee approached and told me that I could have any blanket that I wanted, for free. I chose the warmest, coziest looking blanket, unwrapped it and ...

That’s when I woke up. And realized that I wasn’t actually standing in Fred Meyer wrapped in fluffy down. Instead, I was shivering in my tent, with wind gusting around me, four miles down the Pinnell Mountain trail. It was still hours before the sun would rise and bring some much needed warmth. I pulled my sleeping bag closer and tried once again to get some rest.

Freelance writer Selena Moore can be reached at moore.selenaa@gmail.com.

