I was standing in the home goods section of Fred Meyer admiring all the warm, fluffy comforters lining the shelves. A kind, generous employee approached and told me that I could have any blanket that I wanted, for free. I chose the warmest, coziest looking blanket, unwrapped it and ...
That’s when I woke up. And realized that I wasn’t actually standing in Fred Meyer wrapped in fluffy down. Instead, I was shivering in my tent, with wind gusting around me, four miles down the Pinnell Mountain trail. It was still hours before the sun would rise and bring some much needed warmth. I pulled my sleeping bag closer and tried once again to get some rest.
I was here because my sister and I, along with another hiking friend, chose the Pinnell Mountain Trail for what has become our annual end-of-summer backpacking trip. Our usual destination, Kesugi Ridge, was socked in with rain.
We left town Friday evening, planning to hike three or four miles before camping for the night. The weather was perfect, sunny with a breeze, when we arrived at Eagle Summit to begin the hike. The miles passed quickly as we admired the vast views glowing in the late summer sun that was just beginning to dip behind the hills.
We found a relatively flat spot to pitch our tents just before mile four and worked quickly to set up camp as the wind was picking up and the temperature dropping. By the time the tents were up and I had made a quick cup of tea, my fingers were numb from cold. I pulled on every layer of clothing I had packed, trying to warm up. Our hiking partner noted that the temperature had dropped into the 30s and that, despite the wind, the relative humidity was 93%. Crawling into my clammy sleeping bag I knew it was going to be a long chilly night.
After a night of restless sleep, filled with dreams of warm, cozy blankets, including the Fred Meyer one, I woke to the sun finally warming my tent, but the wind still gusting.
Our plan for Saturday was to cover 14 miles of trail in order to sleep at the North Fork Shelter, before completing the final 10 miles of trail on Sunday.
Saturday’s hike began with an uphill climb toward Porcupine Dome, which the trail skirts around, before climbing again toward Pinnell Mountain, the highest point on the trail. It then descends to the Ptarmigan Creek trail shelter just after mile 10. With the sun shining, we warmed quickly on the climbs and were grateful for the cooling wind that had seemed so brutal the night before.
We stopped at the Ptarmigan Creek shelter in the early afternoon to refill water bottles from the rain barrel and have lunch. As we sat snacking on jerky and crackers, we were passed by a pair of intrepid runners planning to complete the entire 27.5 mile trail in one go.
After lunch we continued on, marveling at the runners, as the trail climbs again leading away from the shelter before a four mile descent to the lowest point at Swamp Saddle. Here the trail is composed of a narrow plank walkway that spans approximately 1.5 miles of the valley. My hiking companions had grumblingly warned me about the boardwalks here, and after a couple of missteps on uneven and crumbling sections caused me to nearly twist an ankle, I soon realized why.
After the saddle we had to climb again and paused for a final break before descending steeply one more time to reach the North Fork Shelter cabin just before mile 18.
The shelter is located just off the trail and faces out over the valley with a spectacular view of the creek drainage below. Best of all, it included an old, scratchy wool blanket that someone had left behind. My dreams had (almost) come true, and I quickly called dibs on the blanket for the night.
We made dinner and chatted in the warmth of the shelter, enjoying the view and grateful to rest our tired feet. That night I again put on all my layers, including two pairs of socks, and pulled the blanket over my sleeping bag. Blissfully warm at last, I slept peacefully through the night, ready for the final 10 miles in the morning.
Freelance writer Selena Moore can be reached at moore.selenaa@gmail.com.