"Go.” With the drop of his hand and this simple word, Dave Cramer started the 2023 Alaska Mountain Wilderness Ski Classic.
This year 13 souls aimed to ski by various routes from Galbraith Lake to Anaktuvuk Pass, then on to Wiseman, through the Gates of the Arctic National Park. If one values such things, any traverse of a mountain range is a worthy pursuit. A self-supported ski across the Brooks Range, one of the coldest places on earth, seems especially so. Regardless of its inherent value, skiing 180 miles or so with only the food and equipment on your back, is a significant endeavor.
That first day was uncomfortably warm, 30 degrees. Most of us covered many miles by skating on and up the frozen Itkillik River. The warm temps and calm winds belied my sense that we were in the Arctic’s version of the Serengeti: hundreds of caribou, a lone, blonde wolf, ptarmigan. That night a cross fox seemed motivated to climb into my tent. Waking up the next morning we enjoyed good travel and colder temps, me, doing my best to keep up with Classic veterans and past champs Katie Strong and John Wros.
The North Slope is an animate place.
As if it knew we were too comfortable, to make amends for the benevolent weather and live up to its blustery reputation, by mid-morning on day two we were skating up river with strong to extreme tail winds. Two nights later it was again calm and temperatures dropped to 30 below zero. The lack of trees and of any real cover amplified our winter conditions and made the scene surreal.
We had planned to ski a new route to Anaktuvuk, then from there on to Wiseman, but got shut down because of avalanche conditions in the upper passes. After a day on the Continental Divide with shooting cracks, whumping, and evident and abundant recent natural avalanches, we opted out. Skiing to the Dietrich River and the Haul Road, exiting via Oolah Pass and Kuyuktuvuk Creek, the abridged route gave everything we needed. As sometimes happens in the Wilderness Classic, most of the remaining participants in the field scratched, returning to Galbraith Lake and the start.
Katie Strong and John Wros each have eight winter Classics under their belts. Katie, an environmental attorney in Anchorage, and John, a conservationist based in Girdwood, had skied together many times. The winter Classic, observed John, “Isn’t about how good you are at skiing, it’s about how good you are at winter camping.” Day after day Katie and John lived this point, comfortably setting a high bar for their camping and travel, recovering each night, ready to roll the next morning. Katie, unbeknownst to me, had just skied from McGrath, no small feat.
Our conversations on the trail ran the gamut, from the emotionality of motivation, to embodied cognition, to the wilderness concept and decolonization, to our current perceived and real environmental precarity, to our love of glide, of skiing, and of being outside. These are kind and generous people whose athleticism is both quiet and impressive. As Cramer said after the event, “You really cannot find better partners than Katie and John.”
All of this reflexivity, our very participation in this year’s event, stands in the shadow of what we call the winter Wilderness Classic. The gold standard for wilderness races, the Classic sits alone, perhaps in the world, as a unique challenge. The goal is simple: ski across a mountain range. Calling this a race is misleading. Although organized and heavily subsidized by larger-than-life Dave Cramer, the Wilderness Classic is less a race and more a test of every level of backcountry savvy. The objective is to finish. Per the rules you have eight days to do so. There is no support. And once started there is no easy way out.
The lore
of Classics past
At 75, Cramer appears timeless. A quiet man of few words, Dave has the body of a midweight wrestler that underlies a quick and almost encyclopedic mind. Once described as weatherproof, Cramer participated in his first Classic in 1990, he was 42. He’s coordinated the event every year since. The early events, at least as Dave tells it, were more “ad hoc.” Folks from a select mountaineering circle showed up by invitation, the only thing known was the event’s start and finish. And although much has changed in the depth of organization required for the Classic to occur, the general spirit of the event, and its simple rules of point to point travel, are the same.
Dave’s piercing blue eyes see equal promise in the contours of mountain peaks and passes as in the potential of people, of what we can do with our human power here in Alaska, our still-cold bastion of undeveloped wild space. Through this event and his generosity Dave Cramer has mentored generations. Before fast and light, before the Eco Challenge, before ultra-marathons were the new standard for athletic endurance, the Wilderness Classic sits, a contemporary and historical edifice of the absurdly post-modern. There is nothing like the Classic and it is never easy. And Dave, like the local knowledge that informs, supports, and underlies every successful endeavor, is the map. His place knowledge sits in the deep learning category. Talking with him is its own meditation on why we set out, what we hope to attain, and why it is so worthwhile to come back.
I’m now 42. This was my fourth Classic. Surviving the first one in 2006 changed my life. That year, on my way to either law school or what has become my career since, Andy Sterns sandbagged me into thinking skiing the Classic was a good idea. A local legend in his own right, Andy had survived a couple Classics, and from our tent at the base of Mt. Prindle earlier that year enthusiastically proposed we ski the event together.
Eight months later in a ground blizzard at the precipice of a canyon where the north slope drains south into the top of the North Fork of the Koyukuk, the wind was so strong that we could sit back against it or get blown over. Awakening earlier that day in the upper Oolah Valley to 35 below zero temps had been challenging enough. Later that morning, a white wall of wind blew up the valley, engulfing us and amplifying the already extreme temperatures. Now, looking over a steep edge with limited equipment to manage the descent, the windstorm belied a sense of desperation. We needed to get off the slope and out of the wind.
Transitioning from skis to boots wearing mittens and goggles while being blown over is a nearly futile exercise in balance. Barreling at our backs, grabbing and clinging, tearing at our gear, the wind was relentless. I remember worrying, perhaps irrationally, that my goggles would blow off. As if to test us, like the conditions on the ground were somehow not enough, the wind grabbed one of Andy’s skis and picked it up, throwing it like a javelin into the North Fork.
In the time-space compression of such an experience, seconds sometimes stretch on and on. The ski seemed to fly through the air forever, spinning, carried by the wind. In that moment I remember thinking, “This is it.” We were too deep and the weather was too cold. The windy north slope blows all the snow away but that snow stays on the south side, deep, faceted, impossible to travel in without flotation. Where we were headed, we needed skis. Then in a deux ex machina kind of way, Andy’s airborne ski landed, spear-like, hundreds of feet below us, vibrating as if the kinetic energy of the wind was transmitted to a bullseye.
Dramaturgy aside, but noting the Charlie Chaplin qualities of this story, that 2006 Classic only got more serious. After navigating down to the North Fork, recovering the ski in the process, we made camp behind dwarf-birch and willow where Barrenland Creek joins the Koyukuk. That night Andy and I were so hungry we each ate two freeze drieds (dehydrated camp food that borders on disgusting to delicious and has more sodium than anyone can every possibly need in a lifetime), watching mesmerized as the aurora borealis crackled above. I remembered not to whistle, but even so the temps stayed brutally cold. The next evening my ever-reliable MSR XGK liquid fuel stove, a tool I’d been practicing with and cleaning for over a decade, refused to light.
Hobbled, we lived on Little Debbie’s cookies, a snack thrown in while food shopping earlier in the week in Fairbanks that, through the lens of our current circumstance, seemed like a paradise of easy living. Dipping water from overflow and leads in the Koyukuk when we could find it, managing our ever-increasing fatigue and caloric deficit was now, without the stove, impossible. The evening of day eight, somewhere near Nolan, it was so cold that our water bottles froze inside our sleeping bags. Arriving strung out in Wiseman that next evening, Bernie Hicker, of the Arctic Getaway Bed and Breakfast, where all Brooks Range Classics begin and end, handed me a beer that I could not finish, it was just too strong.
Uta and Bernie Hicker’s legendary hospitality at the Arctic Getaway bookends what for many is a traumatic week of the highest highs and lowest lows. The closest thing to a sponsor that the Classic has, besides maybe Cramer himself, the Hicker’s bed and breakfast is built on and includes historic Igloo #8. Made famous in wilderness advocate Bob Marshall’s 1930 publication Arctic Village, Igloo #8 was the former dance hall and community center of the then gold rush community of Wiseman.
Nestled in the southern portion of the Brooks Range, Wiseman was a center for the 1920s Koyukuk River Gold Rush, had 138 people living there in 1930, and counts 8 year-round residents today. Writing about Wiseman before air travel made it accessible, Marshall observed: “The inhabitants of the Koyukuk would rather eat beans with liberty, burn candles with independence, and mush dogs with adventure than to have the luxury and the restrictions of the outside world.” He also described the gold rush community “as the happiest civilization in the world.”
Updating Marshall’s 1930 sentiments for a modern Wilderness Classic audience, a version might read: “The participants of the winter Classic would rather eat freeze drieds with liberty, shiver in less-than adequate sleeping bags with independence, and shush along on skis with adventure, than to have the luxury and restrictions of the outside world.”
If this sounds good to you, now is the time to start planning. After 33 years, Dave Cramer is retiring and next April may be our last winter Wilderness Classic. For more information about the Classic, visit www.scsalaska.com/skiclassic2.php. For more information about the Arctic Getaway B&B, visit www.arcticgetaway.com.