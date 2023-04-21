"Go.” With the drop of his hand and this simple word, Dave Cramer started the 2023 Alaska Mountain Wilderness Ski Classic.

This year 13 souls aimed to ski by various routes from Galbraith Lake to Anaktuvuk Pass, then on to Wiseman, through the Gates of the Arctic National Park. If one values such things, any traverse of a mountain range is a worthy pursuit. A self-supported ski across the Brooks Range, one of the coldest places on earth, seems especially so. Regardless of its inherent value, skiing 180 miles or so with only the food and equipment on your back, is a significant endeavor.

Forest Wagner lives in Juneau and was born and raised in Fairbanks.