Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed five Alaskans, including one Fairbanks resident, to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Board of Fish and Board of Game. The governor on Monday announced three appointments to the Board of Fish and two for the Board of Game.
The Board of Game
Fairbanksan Allen Barnette was reappointed to the Board of Game for a second term. A licensed guide, Barnette owns a fur tannery in Fairbanks. He was first appointed to the board by Dunleavy in 2019, and his new term begins on July 1.
Dunleavy also appointed Beatrice Ruth Cussak to the board. An avid hunter, Cussak holds an assistant guide license and is vice president of the Safari Club International Alaska chapter.
The Board of Fisheries
Dunleavy also announced three appointments to the Board of Fisheries. These include commercial fisherman Floyd Michael Heimbuch, whose term begins on April 15. Heimbuch, who lives in Homer, previously served on the Homer City Council.
David Weitz, president and CEO of Three Bears Alaska, will also join the Board. Weitz has ties to Interior Alaska, previously having served on the Tok School Board.
Dunleavy’s third appointment to the Board of Fish was Thomas Carpenter. Carpenter, a commercial fisherman and small business owner, is chairman of the Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corporation Board.