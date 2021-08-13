The Alaska Division of Forestry is continuing to improve existing forestry roads in the Rosie Creek area of the Tanana Valley State Forest to create a trail system. Concerns have arisen, however, because the area that was selected as a trailhead and parking area has been used as an informal shooting range.
Alison Arians, a forest resource planner with the Division of of Forestry, explained that the spot, off the Parks Highway near the intersection of the Parks and the Old Nenana Highway, was chosen because it is a “large existing cleared site on public land” that drains well and is easily accessible from the Parks Highway in both summer and winter.
A new access point was needed because nearby trail networks are winter-use only. Arians explained that, “the use of any of these winter-only access points by ATVs in the summer has the potential to cause significant damage to the vegetation mat.” The Division, therefore, wanted to encourage people to access the all-season road network from the Parks Highway.
An issue, though, is that Fairbanksans have been using the chosen trailhead location as a shooting range, which could prove dangerous for hikers. The area was riddled with old cars and other objects that had been used as shooting targets. According to Arians, the Division has cleared the “junk cars, and other trash that people have shot at” from the site.
The hope is that removing the targets will further discourage people from using the area as a shooting range. The Division has also posted “No Shooting” and “No Dumping” signs, as well as an explanation for why shooting is no longer allowed.
“We understand that this area has been used as an informal shooting range in the past, but we hope that informing people of the recreational access use will encourage them to shoot in sanctioned rifle ranges,” Arians stated.
The next step in the project is to install a kiosk near the trailhead and directional signage, which will happen soon.
The Alaska Division of Forestry is collaborating with the Interior Alaska Trails, the Parks Foundation and Happy Trails, Inc. to improve the Rosie Creek trail system. The effort began last spring with a $100,000 grant from the Alaska State Parks Recreational Trails Program through the Federal Highway Administration.
Rather than creating a new system, roughly 18 miles of existing forestry roads south of Fairbanks are being developed into trails.
This includes regrading and resurfacing the roads and clearing brush from portions of roads. The trails can be utilized in both summer and winter for activities such as hiking, biking, skiing and snowmachining.
According to Arians, the project is a “precedent-setting partnership in Alaska between recreation interests and a working forest.” The goal is to improve the roads in a way that will benefit both recreation and forestry interests.
“The primary use of the roads is for forestry, and the roads will be used for timber management in the future, but in the interim, they are used and enjoyed by a variety of recreational users,” she explained.
Normally, the roads are only maintained prior to a harvest. However, because harvests occur only every few decades, the roads erode in the meantime.
The upkeep is not only good for recreators; preserving the roads in the meantime will also help the Division of Forestry access the area for future harvests.
