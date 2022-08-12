Spruce Grouse

“Spruce Grouse spotted along a trail in Denali National Park.”

Photo courtesy of Holly Dean

The ruffed grouse population in Interior Alaska, near Delta Junction and Tok, remains low. Biologists were expecting the numbers to begin to increase soon, but this has not yet been the case. However, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is not planning to amend its season or bag limits for the birds as managers believe this will make little difference in the overall population.

Spring drumming surveys have indicated low ruffed grouse numbers for the past five years. According to ADF&G, prolonged lows in the population are not unprecedented, but managers “were expecting the start of an uptick in the typical 8 to 10 year ruffed grouse cycle.”

