The ruffed grouse population in Interior Alaska, near Delta Junction and Tok, remains low. Biologists were expecting the numbers to begin to increase soon, but this has not yet been the case. However, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is not planning to amend its season or bag limits for the birds as managers believe this will make little difference in the overall population.
Spring drumming surveys have indicated low ruffed grouse numbers for the past five years. According to ADF&G, prolonged lows in the population are not unprecedented, but managers “were expecting the start of an uptick in the typical 8 to 10 year ruffed grouse cycle.”
While continuing to allow hunters to harvest the birds could exacerbate the low numbers in some areas, ADF&G determined that they will not change hunting regulations. The number of birds taken by hunters “is unlikely to have a strong negative effect at the larger population scale,” reads a statement from the Department. This is in part because much of the ruffed grouse habitat is inaccessible for hunters and therefore limiting hunting will likely not result in a “measurable increase of ruffed grouse numbers next year.”
Given the status of the population, ADF&G encourages ruffed grouse hunters to share their field observations with the Department and to participate in their wing donation program.
Spring drumming surveys will be again held in 2023, at which point the Department will further evaluate the status of the Interior Alaska ruffed grouse population.
The ruffed grouse season in Game Management Unit 14C will open on September 1 and close on March 31, 2023. The limit is five ruffed grouse per day.
