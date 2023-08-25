Welcome to the first edition of my new column for the Daily News-Miner Outdoors section titled, for now, “Behind the Shot.” Here, I will tell you the story behind my outdoor photos, mostly of wildlife, with the goal of providing some photography insights and describing the biology of the subjects.
I have been a wildlife biologist since 1984, including 28 years in Alaska. My work and play have taken me to most regions of the state with a few notable exceptions being Kodiak and the Aleutian Islands — places I hope to soon see and photograph. I have a lifelong interest in photography, and I have been pursuing it with vigor since 2017. However, I am still much a student of photography, so we will be learning together.
My main motivation for writing this column is to share with you what I feel privileged to see, which is a bit ironic since words are often inadequate to describe these scenes. As Elsa Dutton in 1883 said after seeing the prairies … ”I remember the first time I saw it. Tried to find words to describe it. ... To see it is to be silenced by it.” The prairies are, or at least were, amazing; and I fully recognize the challenges of describing Alaska with just words, so this column will always include photos.
I decided to start with this photo of bull caribou fighting (cropped in two compositions) because it is a great example of what I strive for with my photography. I love action shots, which is why sports photography is another passion of mine, and I love the details you can capture in still photography.
I took this photo of Central Arctic caribou in October 2021 while they were migrating through the Brooks Range. I was lying in the snow in my white camouflage photographing some other caribou when I heard the clashing of antlers.
I turned and photographed these bulls that were about 50 yards to my side. Caribou are my favorite subject to photograph because they occur in such diverse habitats: from forests to Alpine regions, and they come in many shapes and sizes. I have a bias towards the bulls with large antlers, but I also enjoy photographing cows and calves.
About 750,000 caribou exist throughout Alaska, except the Southeast, in roughly 30 recognized herds. The Central Arctic Herd calves on the Arctic Coastal Plain around Prudhoe Bay in the spring and migrates as far south as about Coldfoot in the fall before returning north in the spring; a roundtrip of about 1,000 miles for some animals.
Imagine, some caribou migrate this far before they are a year old. Herd membership is dynamic and caribou from the Central Arctic are known to move to neighboring herds like the Porcupine and vice versa. The Central Arctic Herd was declining from a peak of about 68,000 animals in 2010. However, herd size has been increasing in recent years.
This photo provides several lessons that I will expand on in future columns, including perspective, composition and preparation. For wildlife photography, a low perspective (I was lying down for this photo) is frequently most interesting because it showcases the subject.
Framing or composing your subject in the shot is often guided by the principles of thirds, where the subject is positioned away from the center of the image to about 1/3 of the way in from the side, top, or bottom.
However, that is not always the case and sometimes I prefer the subject more centered, like for the tight cropped image.
In future columns, we will discuss composing while taking the shot, which is preferable, or composing in post-processing, which may require cropping and possible loss of image quality.
Finally, this shot demonstrates the importance of knowing your subject and your equipment. I had to understand the migration ecology of this herd to find them, and I also have studied them enough to know how to position myself for the shot without spooking them.
Caribou, like many other wildlife species, are sensitive to smell and movement, so paying attention to wind direction and being camouflaged, patient, and motionless are frequently essential ingredients for a good shot.
I was lying in the snow for about 30 minutes to get this shot and I was familiar enough with my camera to quickly adapt my settings to take this photo.
For most photos, I will describe four main elements of the camera settings; 1) aperture or F-stop determines how much light is entering the lens (smaller numbers = more light), 2) shutter speed defines how long the cameras sensor or film is exposed to light, 3) ISO is the sensitivity of the sensor to light (higher number more sensitive), and 4) exposure is how much light reaches the sensor, which is determined by the three previous settings sometimes called the exposure triangle, as well as an exposure adjustment.
For now just appreciate that you have quite a bit of control over the appearance of the image even before you process the photo in a software like Lightroom, another topic for a future column.
I currently use a Canon mirrorless camera (R5) and a wide variety of lenses with focal lengths, which describe magnification and the field of view, ranging from 14 to 800 millimeter. The human eye sees the world through a 20mm lens.
I can increase my magnification by up to two times with an extender and an additional 1.6 times depending on whether I shoot with full frame or crop frame, both of which present a cost in terms of photo quality.
This photo was taken at ISO 640, F5.6, 1/640 second shutter speed, no exposure composition, and at 400mm using a 100-400mm zoom lens; settings that hopefully make much more sense as you read my column.
I also sometimes use my iPhone 14 Pro Max for portraits, videos, and landscape photos.
That’s a mouthful for the first column, so let’s end it here. I would also appreciate your thoughts by email on future topics.