Battling bull caribou

Mark Lindberg

Mark Lindberg shot this photo of Central Arctic caribou in October 2021 while they were migrating through the Brooks Range.

Welcome to the first edition of my new column for the Daily News-Miner Outdoors section titled, for now, “Behind the Shot.” Here, I will tell you the story behind my outdoor photos, mostly of wildlife, with the goal of providing some photography insights and describing the biology of the subjects.

I have been a wildlife biologist since 1984, including 28 years in Alaska. My work and play have taken me to most regions of the state with a few notable exceptions being Kodiak and the Aleutian Islands — places I hope to soon see and photograph. I have a lifelong interest in photography, and I have been pursuing it with vigor since 2017. However, I am still much a student of photography, so we will be learning together.

