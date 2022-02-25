The Denali Subsistence Resource Commission teleconference will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2 or until business is completed. The public is invited to call into the meeting. To receive the call-in number to join the teleconference, contact Amy Craver at 907-342-2877 or amy_craver@nps.gov.
The commission will consider issues related to subsistence hunting and fishing in the 1980 Additions to Denali Park. Agenda items for the meeting include updates on management issues, upcoming research projects and wildlife regulatory proposals. Public testimony opportunity will be provided.