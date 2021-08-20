The Denali Subsistence Resource Commission teleconference will be held next Thursday, August 26, starting at 10 a.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, will last until 5 p.m. or until business has been concluded.
According to a National Park Service press release, the commission will discuss “a range of issues related to subsistence hunting and fishing” in Denali National Park. Specific agenda items include a resource project update, a ranger report, Denali cultural resource highlights, a wildlife report and a regional office update. The commission will also take up a few new items of business, such as a land acknowledgement update.
The Subsistence Resource Commission makes recommendations to the governor and secretary of the Interior regarding subsistence hunting in Denali National Park. This includes a variety of areas, including park access, seasons and harvest limits, proposed development, conflict resolution between different types of users, cabin use and research.
Additionally, the Commission seeks to change federal subsistence regulations that impact the park by drafting proposals and commenting on others proposals.
The Commission includes nine local residents who either are or were active subsistence users in Denali National Park. The Commission meets twice a year, usually in the late summer and mid-winter.
Subsistence hunting and trapping in Denali National Park is limited to rural residents of the area. Subsistence harvest is allowed only on lands added to the park under the 1980 Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA). ANILCA added 4 million acres to what was then Mount McKinley National Park — tripling its size — and redesignated it as Denali National Park and Preserve. Another large component of ANILCA was ensuring that people would maintain the ability to engage in the subsistence lifestyle, which is why subsistence harvest is allowed on these lands.
Contact Amy Craver at -907-342-2877 or amy_craver@nps.gov to receive the call-in number to attend the meeting.