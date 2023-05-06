Hey there!

Photo courtesy of Susan Miller, Fairbanks

A caribou crosses the road in Denali National Park near Mile 29 near the Teklanika River.

Photo courtesy of Susan Miller, Fairbanks

 Photo courtesy of Susan Miller, Fairbanks

The park road at Denali National Park opened Thursday to private vehicles as far as Mile 30, the Teklanika Rest Area.

The road will remain open, weather permitting, until May 20 when transit buses start running for the season. At that time private vehicles will be restricted to the first 15 miles of the park road as per normal summer operations.

