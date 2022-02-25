The Denali Park Road is open to the Mountain Vista Rest Area, which is at mile 12 of the road, the park announced Thursday. Considering the weather forecast, however, the road may be closed intermittently due to snow accumulation between Mountain Vista and Park Headquarters, according to a statement from Denali National Park.
Currently, the public can access all trails and spaces along the Park Road until mile 12. The Riley Creek Day Use Area is plowed only about a third of the way to the restroom facilities, but the Bear Loop of the Riley Campground is open.
Campgrounds and most visitor facilities closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Indoor Picnic Area is open. The dog kennels are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
The park encourages visitors to check the weather forecast before visiting the park and cautions that people should be “fully prepared for changes to access on short notice.”