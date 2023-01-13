Denali National Park and Preserve is inviting comments on proposed changes to the Superintendent’s Compendium.
The Compendium is a compilation of all designations, closures and restrictions adopted under discretionary authority within the regulations covering national parks. The Compendium, as part of the park-related regulations, helps provide for the use, enjoyment and protection of National Parks.
Denali National Park is proposing a change based on regulations that governed commercial filming before the 2021 Price v Barr decision that is once again in effect. Commercial filming will require a permit and this change will be implemented across the National Park Service. The full proposed changes and link for public comments can be viewed here.
The public comment period begins Sunday, Jan. 15, and will last for 30 days.