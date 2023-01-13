Hey there!

A caribou crosses the road in Denali National Park near Mile 29 near the Teklanika River.

Photo courtesy of Susan Miller, Fairbanks

Denali National Park and Preserve is inviting comments on proposed changes to the Superintendent’s Compendium.

The Compendium is a compilation of all designations, closures and restrictions adopted under discretionary authority within the regulations covering national parks. The Compendium, as part of the park-related regulations, helps provide for the use, enjoyment and protection of National Parks.