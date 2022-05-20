While trails may take a bit longer for hiking and biking, Alaskans can still hit the roads. Another scenic option became available earlier this week, after the Alaska Department of Transportation announced that the Denali Highway is open for the season.
The 135-mile Denali Highway is open from the Richardson Highway at Paxon to the Parks Highway at Cantwell, the department announced in Wednesday.
The opening is the culmination of about a month of work. Starting in mid-April, DOT personnel began removing snow, thawing culverts and doing any necessary repairs on the road. The highway will be regularly maintained by DOT until Oct. 1.
While the road is open and it appears that spring has sprung in Fairbanks, the weather remains inclement, particularly at higher elevations.
The department urges drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions when traveling on remote highways and roads, according to the DOT statement. Before leaving, drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov.
The Denali Highway is a mainly gravel road. Opened in 1957, it was the first road access to Denali National Park. The road is only maintained during summer months.