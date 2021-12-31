Interior Alaskans are encouraged to start the new year off on the right foot with a one-mile walk, ski or snowshoe in Delta Junction this weekend.
The Alaska State Parks and the Delta Junction Trails Association will hold an event on Saturday, as part of the national First Day initiative. Participants can walk, ski or snowshoe for one mile on the River Walk Park trails. The event runs from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Organizers moved the walk’s location to the River Walk Park trails due to the heavy snow in Interior Alaska this past week. The River Walk Park is across from the Delta State Recreation Site on the Richardson Highway, and the trailhead is closer to the river. According to a DJTA flyer about the event, people should “look for the DJTA banner and flag” across the Richardson from the city airstrip.
People should bring their own snacks and drinks, but there will be a few warming fires. This is the 10th year that the Delta Junction Trails Association has participated in the First Day Hike initiative, which seeks to connect people in state parks in all 50 states.