Alaskans interested in pursuing a career in wildland firefighting have the opportunity to take a class this month that will qualify them for fighting fires this summer. The Alaska Division of Forestry is piloting an online basic wildland firefighting course from Feb. 14-25. Registration closes on Feb. 8.
The class has both virtual and in-person components; the in-person component is a field day at a local area office.
The virtual component involves about 30 hours, including instruction over Zoom, several hours a day devoted to self-study, quizzes and a final exam.
Upon completion of the class, which includes the field day and a physical fitness test, students will earn red card certifications. This will allow them to work on a crew during the upcoming fire season.
Offering the class virtually and in the winter will give rookie firefighters more time to prepare to work on a crew this season, explained Division of Forestry Wildland Fire and Aviation Chief Norm McDonald.
It will also take some training pressure off of local area offices this spring.
The Alaska Division of Forestry has three elite firefighting crews and 17 Type 2 emergency crews in the state.
The class costs $55 with an electronic book, or $73 including the cost of a paperback book. Financial assistance is available.
To register for the class, use the following link: https://form.jotform.com/213477925141154.