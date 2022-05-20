Fairbanksans are alsmost out of time to submit comments regarding the Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry’s proposed five-year schedule of timber sales for the northern region. The deadline for the public comment period for the schedule — which covers 2022 through 2026 — is 4:30 p.m. today.
The schedule includes a summary of harvest information, including areas where trees will be harvested, timber sale access and plans for reforestation. “The schedule gives the public, timber industries and other agencies an overview of the division’s plans for timber sales,” a statement from the Division of Forestry reads.
Before they are enacted, schedules undergo a public review, which is what is happening now for the northern region. The goal of the review is to identify any potential issues, and the division uses the review to determine where to move forward with a harvest.
The Division of Forestry prepares a five-year schedule of sales every other year. Comments can be submitted in writing or verbally.
The DNR northern region includes Fairbanks, Delta and Tok. In the Fairbanks area, the schedule includes proposed timber sales in the Tanana Valley State Forest.
The Tanana Valley State Forest includes 1.81 million acres in the Tanana River Basin Area of East-Central Alaska. The forest stretches from close to the Canadian border to Manley Hot Springs.
In addition to timber production, the forest is open to mining, gravel extraction, oil and gas leases. The area balances timber production with recreational opportunities, including hiking, dog mushing and skiing. Near Fairbanks, the Rosie Creek forestry roads, a popular spot for hiking and skiing, are located within the forest.
Timber harvests impact recreators’ abilities to use the roads, but are also good for hikers and bikers because the forestry roads (which deteriorate between harvests) are fixed prior to harvest. The pre-harvest maintenance ultimately improves access for Fairbanks recreators, at least for the next few years.