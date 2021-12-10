Hunters hoping to try their luck for a big game hunt draw permit have just days left to enter the lottery.
Next Wednesday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to apply for an Alaska big game draw hunt permit. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close applications at 5 p.m. The application period opened on Nov. 1.
Permit holders are chosen through a lottery system, and selections will be announced on Feb. 18, 2022. People are allowed to submit up to six applications per species.
To be eligible for the draw hunt, applicants must hold an Alaska big game hunting license. In addition to the license, there is a fee of $5 for brown and black bear, caribou, elk, mountain goat, moose, sheep, and emperor goose hunts. There is a fee of $10 for muskox and bison.
Draw hunts provide hunters with an additional opportunity to participate in competitive hunts.
Applications must be completed online, which can be done through the ADF&G store, the link to which is: https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/Store/.