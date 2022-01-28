Monday is the last day to comment on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s 2022 fish stocking plan.
ADF&G’s Sport Fishing Division is set to release roughly 7 million fish into hundreds of lakes across the state this year. “Stocking serves to divert angling pressure away from fragile stocks and maintain angling opportunities,” the introduction to ADF&G’s plan reads. “Consequently, stocking has become a vital component of the statewide sport fish program.”
The specifics of the stocking plan change depending on a variety of factors, including past success, angler preferences, human population growth and availability of funding, according to the plan. Therefore, the Department is seeking input on what Alaskans would like to see in terms of which lakes are stocked as well as the way that fish are allocated in lakes.
ADF&G currently stocks 89 lakes in the Tanana River Management Area. In the Tanana Valley, bodies of water are stocked with rainbow trout and Arctic char, which are not native to the Valley.
ADF&G is slated to put over 150,000 fish into bodies of water in the Fairbanks area in 2022. This includes 8,300 Arctic char, 28,175 grayling, 13,500 coho salmon, 7,750 lake trout and 94,260 rainbow trout.
The fish that ADF&G releases come from their hatchery facilities and from private, nonprofit hatcheries.
To submit a comment regarding the plan, email statewide stocking coordinator Andrew Garry at andrew.garry@alaska.gov.