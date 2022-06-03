The Fairbanks Cycling Club is getting ready for its summer bike swap, taking place June 11 in the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — Check-in/gear drop off
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Sale
• 1-2 p.m. — Cash-out/unsold gear pick-up
Looking to buy? There are frequently great deals to be had on bikes and bike gear. You can spend a little or spend a lot. Volunteer experts will be on hand to assist with advice, fit, minor adjustments and more.
The swap will have the following Covid protocols:
• Everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask.
• Everyone will be encouraged to stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members when possible.
• Gear and bikes will be spread out as much as possible.
• Please stay home if you are sick.
People interested in selling their gear are encouraged to visit the FCC’s Bike Swap event page, www.fairbankscycleclub.org/events/bike-swap. The page has links to a downloadable consignment form, instructions for filling out the form, and useful links for websites that can help you with pricing bikes and gear. If you are selling, please try to download and fill out the consignment form ahead of time. For questions on the bike swap or to volunteer please contact Eric Troyer at fbxtrails@gmail.com.
Kid’s Bike Rodeo
Next to the swap, the Fairbanks Volunteers in Policing will hold a free bike rodeo for kids. The event includes a skills course and free helmet giveaway. The helmets are donated courtesy of Kinross Fort Knox. Loaner bikes for using the skills course are offered courtesy of Goldstream Sports and Fairbanks Cycle Club.