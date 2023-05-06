The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection (DOF) and Department of Fish and Wildlife plan to conduct prescribed burns at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge as early as Monday, according to an Alaska Department of Natural Resources news release.
The controlled burns will start depending on weather.
Crews plan to burn about 35 acres on the 2,500-acre refuge in the field closest to the Echo Acres Road parking lot in order to remove dried grass that makes up most of the possible fuel for grass fires.
Burning the fuel now, officials said in a news release, “will enhance habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife that live on or visit the refuge, while also reducing the potential for wildfires later this summer when conditions are drier.”
Nate LaShomb, a Fairbanks-based state wildfire technician, called the controlled burns a valuable tool.
“Prescribed fire mimics the results of naturally occurring wildfires in a more controlled setting and the fires enhance soil quality and promote native plant diversity,” LaShomb said. “Leaving the ecosystem in an earlier successional stage results in more nesting habitat for migratory birds and increased browse for our resident moose.”
State fire officials caution smoke will be visible throughout Fairbanks during the burn but efforts will be made to minimize public impact.
The refuge will remain open during the prescribed burns, but parts will be closed to allow firefighters to work unhindered. Sign closures will be posted at trailheads.
DOF officials said the controlled burns provide seasonal firefighters hands-on training ahead of the wildland fire season.
“Burning the grass at Creamer’s Field helps provide our firefighters with an excellent opportunity to put their training to work in advance of the upcoming fire season,” said Fairbanks area Fire Management Officer Gordon Amundson.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.