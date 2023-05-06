Prescribed Burn

Photo courtesy Matt Nunnelly

The Division of Forestry and Department of Fish and Game conducted one of several prescribed burns Monday, May 23, 2022, at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.

 Photo courtesy Matt Nunnelly

The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection (DOF) and Department of Fish and Wildlife plan to conduct prescribed burns at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge as early as Monday, according to an Alaska Department of Natural Resources news release.

The controlled burns will start depending on weather.

