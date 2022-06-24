Solstice weekend, with its plethora of activities may have already passed, but Fairbanksans have something to look forward to this weekend as well.
Those hoping to spend a relaxing afternoon in nature without needing to drive too far can head to Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge this Sunday. Creamer’s Field is holding their annual Design Alaska Wild Arts Walk fundraiser this weekend. The event, which showcases the work of nearly three dozen local artists, will take place from noon until 4 p.m. this Sunday.
Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge Programs and Events Coordinator Melanie Graeff explained the event is an opportunity for local artists to sell their work at the refuge while visitors “walk the trails and enjoy the summer wildlife.” This year’s Design Alaska Wild Arts Walk will feature 30 artists and a variety of mediums including paintings, prints, pottery and photographs.
As well as art available to purchase, visitors will also have the opportunity to bid on pieces during an auction.
The funds go to the artists as well as toward the Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge’s educational programs. “We think this will be a fun way for visitors to finish off solstice week in Fairbanks,” said Graeff.
Admission is $5 for adults ages 18 and older, and free for youth under 18.
Located at 1300 College Road, Creamer’s Field is a bird sanctuary that includes over 2,000 acres of wetlands, fields and forests. The refuge is also a popular recreational area, featuring miles of trails accessible in both the summer and winter months.
The Friends of Creamer’s Field organization frequently hosts events and programs, including guided nature walks six days a week in the summer.
For more information about the Design Alaska Wild Arts Walk, including a full list of artists featured, visit the event website at friendsofcreamersfield.org/design-alaska-wild-arts-walk.