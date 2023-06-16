The overall leaders in the Valdez Halibut Derby have all tipped the scales at more than 100 pounds, and the Halibut Hullabaloo winner is currently in first place overall.

Troy Dolge of Copper Center reeled in a 203.0-pound halibut on June 4 to win the Valdez Halibut Hullabaloo tournament. Dolge is leading the overall derby with his 203.0-pound halibut, taking home the weekly first place prize in the regular derby as well as $1,000 from the Halibut Hullabaloo. His prize package included a halibut charter aboard the Jaime Lynn so he will have the opportunity to fish Valdez again.

Laurie Prax can be emailed at valdeznews@KVAKmedia.com.