The overall leaders in the Valdez Halibut Derby have all tipped the scales at more than 100 pounds, and the Halibut Hullabaloo winner is currently in first place overall.
Troy Dolge of Copper Center reeled in a 203.0-pound halibut on June 4 to win the Valdez Halibut Hullabaloo tournament. Dolge is leading the overall derby with his 203.0-pound halibut, taking home the weekly first place prize in the regular derby as well as $1,000 from the Halibut Hullabaloo. His prize package included a halibut charter aboard the Jaime Lynn so he will have the opportunity to fish Valdez again.
In Prince William Sound (PWS), anglers are jigging for halibut with excellent success. Jigs come in a wide range of sizes and forms, from larger ones designed to catch halibut to smaller ones intended to catch rockfish and lingcod. Jigging for halibut begins with understanding how to position your boat to drift over ledges of rock and mounds of boulders while keeping your jig in the “strike zone” for as long as possible. Halibut often live at, or very close to, the bottom. This means that rather than working your jig higher up in the water column, anglers should always keep it reasonably close to the bottom. For more info on jigging for halibut, visit www.topsailangler.com/jigging-for-halibut.
According to Alaska Department of Fish and Game, anglers are heading all the way to Prince William Sound after larger halibut when weather allows. ADF&G reports anglers are having success picking up halibut out near Montague strait and the Hinchinbrook entrance. Halibut are still getting picked up in shallow waters (60-90 feet) in various bays in PWS. Alaskans are enjoying great catches of Prince William Sound shrimp, and ling cod season opens July 1. Anglers trolling and jigging are also reporting success catching kings near Glacier Bay. There is no annual or seasonal king salmon limit in effect, and no king salmon harvest reporting requirement, but a king stamp is required.
The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby is slated to begin July 22 and run through Sept. 3. In addition to daily prizes in the Silver Salmon Derby, salmon anglers can win big money in the Tagged Fish Contest. There will also be a Women’s Silver Salmon Derby on August 12. The Valdez Fish Derbies will also be hosting the Kids Pink Salmon Derby on July 22. For more information, visit www.valdezfishderbies.com.
Halibut Derby — Overall Leaders
1st — Troy Dolge, Copper Center; 203 pounds; June 4 aboard Reflection
2nd — Erin Cruz, Wasilla; 147.2 pounds; June 2 aboard Arctic Spirit
3rd — Matthew Peterson, New Castle, Colorado; 125.4 pounds; June 10 aboard Only Fins
Halibut Derby Weekly Winners – Week #2
1st — Troy Dolge, Copper Center; 203 pounds; June 4 aboard Reflection
2nd — Matthew Peterson, New Castle, Colorado; 125.4 pounds; June 10 aboard Only Fins
