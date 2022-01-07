The dog racing season is underway in Alaska, with the Copper Basin 300 kicking off this weekend in Glenallen. The field this year is competitive, with 41 participants and several of the top names in mushing hitting the trails for the first mid-distance dog race of the season in Alaska.
The 2022 Copper Basin is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 8 in Glennallen at 10 a.m. This year, several top competitors and their teams will toe the line. The field includes defending Copper Basin 300 champion Nick Petit (who has won the race four times) and 2016 champion Matt Hall. Two registered mushers, Martin Buser and Mitch Seavey, have won both the Copper Basin and the Iditarod, and 2018 Iditarod champion Joar Ulsom–who finished second in last year’s Copper Basin–is also back for another race.
Billed on its website as “the toughest 300 miles in dog racing,” the 288 mile race follows a circular route, north past Meier’s lake to nearly the Denali Highway before heading south to return to Glenallen.
Trail conditions do not appear to be exactly ideal this year, according to a trail report on the Copper Basin Facebook page. The trail has been ridden multiple times, so it is packed down. However, there is too little snow in some areas and too much in others. Trail conditions in the first chunk of the race–to Sourdough–are rough and bumpy due to too little snow. From Sourdough to around Chistochina, there is a lot of fresh and deep snow, with some drifting. There is also overflow on some bodies of water in this area. During the last portion of the trail, from Chistochina to Glenallen, snow levels get lower closer to Glenallen.