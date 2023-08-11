David Shaw is a Fairbanks based photographer who leads photography workshops all over the world. Shaw is also a writer, public speaker and photo educator.
Shaw’s adventures have led him to many far away places such as South and Central America, Africa and Antarctica.
Even with his travels, Alaska remains one of Shaw’s favorite places to photograph.
“Having traveled a lot with my camera all over the world, one of my favorite places continues to be Alaska,” Shaw said. “The work that I find most compelling is in Alaska. It is the thing that I know well, and am very passionate about.”
Shaw offers photography workshops for individuals that are interested in joining him on his adventures.
“That’s the bread and butter of our business. Taking people out and teaching photography along the way.” Shaw said.
Some of Shaw’s favorite trips are to Alaska’s remote areas.
“Brooks Range, Katmai and some of these more remote parts of the state are the areas that I find the most fun.” Shaw said.
The trip to Katmai usually involves spending a couple days at Brooks Falls. The falls are a great place to see bears.
“Brooks Falls is an extremely popular place not just for photography, but for people wanting to see bears. There are so many bears there, it’s mind blowing. It’s pretty extraordinary.” Shaw said.
Shaw plans his trips around amenities.
“The trips are generally hotel based, they’re reasonably comfortable,” Shaw said. “When I lead one of these things I want people to show up wherever the trip begins and be able to experience the place. I don’t want them to have to think about where the next hotel will be or where they’re going to have dinner.”
The trips with other people help Shaw stay excited about traveling to familiar places.
“By traveling with people who have never been and are really excited to see these places, I get excited too,” Shaw said. “Seeing the kind of images that people are able to create of places that I know very well is extremely rewarding for me.”
Wilderness conservation is crucial to Shaw’s mission. He hopes to use his trips to inspire people to advocate for the protection of nature and wild animals.
“I hope to create advocates for these places in the process,” Shaw said. “Hopefully people understand the value of these wild places and take that attitude and advocacy home for the rest of their lives for Alaska’s wild places.”