Fairbanksans looking to try out a fun winter outdoor activity this weekend can dip their toes into the water of ice fishing. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are holding a community ice fishing event at Chena Lake Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Chena Lake is stocked with Arctic char, king salmon and rainbow trout, all of which are good to eat.
The event is free, and ADF&G and Parks and Recreation employees have pre-drilled holes in the ice. Organizers will be on hand to provide tutorials on how to ice fish.
The only thing people should make sure to bring is a fishing license. Licenses are required for Alaska residents ages 18 and older and nonresidents 16 and older.
While not mandatory, ADF&G recommends that, if possible, participants bring some bait, such as salmon eggs or small pieces of shrimp, as well as a fishing rod. There will be some rods available at the event to loan, but there is a limited supply and they will be on a first come first serve basis.
The limit is 10 fish per day, 10 in possession and only one fish can be 18 inches or larger.
For more information about the event, contact ADF&G Education Specialist Erik Anderson at 907-459-7350.
Fishing licenses can be purchased online through the ADF&G store. The link is bit.ly/3wDDxQ7.