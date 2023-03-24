Whether you are a first-time fisher or a professional, Fairbanks-area residents are invited to attend Community Ice Fishing Day at Chena Lake Recreation Area in North Pole Saturday.
The event is a partnership between the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G). The event is free and lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Department drills holes in the ice, opens ice houses and plays music. Yard games will also be available.
The ADF&G will provide gear to those who want to try ice fishing. Poles and bait are provided on a first come first served basis. They recommend bringing your own gear if you already have it.
Jessica Prince, the Chena Lake manager, said this is their second year hosting Community Ice Fishing Day. Last year approximately 300 people attended the event.
A new aspect of the event this year are food trucks. Food vending is available from Frozen Smoke BBQ and Corn-Diggity-Dogs.
Prince started the event when newcomers to Fairbanks said they wanted to try ice fishing but didn’t know how to get started. This event gives people of all skill levels an opportunity to participate in a winter activity, get outside, get comfortable with fishing, and connect with nature, she said.
“Chena Lake gives you a wilderness feel without being in the wilderness,” Prince said. “Nature enriches our quality of life and we want people to be comfortable in our lakes and parks.”
Chena Lake is stocked with rainbow trout, Arctic char, and chinook salmon.
Parking is available by the boat launch area.
