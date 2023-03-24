Whether you are a first-time fisher or a professional, Fairbanks-area residents are invited to attend Community Ice Fishing Day at Chena Lake Recreation Area in North Pole Saturday.

The event is a partnership between the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G). The event is free and lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Department drills holes in the ice, opens ice houses and plays music. Yard games will also be available.

