Bear

Our columnist once found herself a little too close to a bear for comfort and safety. Photo by Gosia Nuwer

It was a warm day in mid-July last summer, with just enough of a breeze to keep the bugs away. A friend and I were hiking with our dogs in the Chena River State Recreation Area. At the ridgeline on top of Chena Dome, the dogs sprinted off.

We assumed they were chasing a ground squirrel and continued walking. Seconds later, however, the dogs’ target appeared: a sow bear with a cub. This is arguably among the most dangerous possible combinations of wild animals, as the mother bear was clearly defensive and therefore angry. As the dogs bounded away, the sow charged towards us on the exposed and treeless ridge.

Maisie Thomas is a former News-Miner reporter and current hunting, fishing and outdoors freelance writer. Reach her at MaisieNome@gmail.com.