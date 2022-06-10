The time many Alaska anglers have been waiting for all year has arrived: It’s dipnetting season on the Chitina. The fishery will open over the weekend and again next week, and the season is shaping up to exceed preseason projections.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open the Personal Use Dipnet fishery at noon on Saturday. The opening will be only 24 hours, and the fishery will close at noon Sunday.
Weekend anglers who walk away unsuccessful should not be too disappointed, however. The department issued an emergency order reopening the fishery on Monday, June 13. The fishery will be open Monday at 12:01 a.m. and close Sunday, June 19, at 11:59 p.m.
The decision to open Chitina to fishing during these times was made because the number of fish passing the sonar site on Miles Lake has vastly increased over the past 10 days. Approximately 167,959 salmon passed through the sonar, which is 55,278 more than the projection for the period of 112,681 salmon.
The department determined that there were “sufficient numbers of salmon available to allow 168 hours of fishing during the week of June 13-19,” which is more than initially scheduled.
It typically takes about two weeks for fish to travel from the sonar to the Chitina dipnet fishery, according to ADF&G.
The season forecast is for 1.43 million sockeye salmon and 40,000 chinook this summer, a forecast which Chitina Dipnetters Association President Charles Derrick said the association viewed as “mediocre.” The predicted number of sockeyes is close to the 2021 return, with the number of kings being slightly higher. However, early sonar data is suggesting larger returns than previously anticipated.