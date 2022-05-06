The Chitina Dipnetters Association will hold elections and discuss the current state of the organization during its annual meeting next week. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association building.
A representative from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will give an overview of the Copper River salmon forecast for the upcoming dipnet season, present participation and harvest data from 2021, and will also be available to answer questions. An Alaska Department of Transportation employee will discuss future projects planned for the area and provide an update on the trail between O’Brien and Haley creeks.
The association will also hold elections during the meeting, which is the first in-person meeting of the Chitina Dipnetters Association since the Covid-19 pandemic. Those considering running for a seat on the CDA board should email info@chitinadipnetters.com.
The Chitina Dipnetters Association, according to their website, is a “single issue political group.” The goal of the organization is to promote and protect Alaskan’s right to “collect their share of Alaska’s bounty” of fish during the Copper River personal use dipnet fishery at Chitina.
Door prizes will also be drawn during the meeting, and food (including smoked salmon) and drinks will be available. The meeting is open to the public, and doors open at 6 p.m. The TVSA building is located at 1230 TVSA Way, across from Fred Meyer West.