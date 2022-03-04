The Chena River to Ridge race will begin Saturday, March 5, kicking off a trio of multisport races in the Fairbanks area.
Participants can choose between a 55 mile route and a 26 mile course, which can be completed by skiing, fat biking or running. The 55 mile race begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the 26 mile race start is at 10 a.m.
The Chena River to Ridge is held on snowmachine trails in the Chena River Recreation Area. The race website bills it as “a challenging race course with big ascents, fast downhills, blind turns, and outstanding views.”
The race begins and ends at the Twin Bears campground, located at approximately Mile 30 of Chena Hot Springs Road. All racers must complete the course by 9 p.m.
Next up is the Tanana River Challenge, which begins March 19. Participants race over either 25 or 45 mile courses.
The course is a loop around the Tanana River and the Rosie Creek Forest and starts and finishes at the Tanana Wayside boat launch.
According to their website, the race is a “reincarnation” of the Equinox Ultra-Ski 100k, which went from Nenana to Fairbanks.
Following the Tanana River Challenge is the White Mountains 100, a 100-mile race that begins March 26.