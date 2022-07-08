Fairbanks’ Chena River State Recreation Site will be closed for the third consecutive year due to persistent issues with crime.
Located in central Fairbanks and abutting the Chena River, the site is run by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Ian Thomas, northern region superintendent for DNR, said the department first made the decision to close the site after “several seasons of trying to manage it.”
The issue, however, is, lacking “the staff to keep up with the volume of criminal activity,” Thomas said.
The types of crimes run “the full gamut,” from people storing stolen items, to drug use and sales, to prostitution and assaults.
“The scale is beyond what we can [handle],” he said.
The problem that DNR is encountering, Thomas said, is that the site is advertised as a recreational area, but when visitors show up, they encounter unsavory circumstances. They are attempting to offer both public safety and a high quality recreational environment but are unable to do both.
“It’s an all or nothing situation,” Thomas said. “It’s either open or closed.”
The “unfortunate” decision to close the Chena River State Recreation Site was one that the department did not take lightly. However, Thomas said, “our hand was forced.” “There’s not much we can do” with the current management structure, he added.
The department is looking into alternate ways to manage the site, but until those ways are found, it will remain closed.
The 29-acre Chena River State Recreation Site is located off of Airport Way at 2530 Geraghty Ave. It includes a campground, a picnic area and walking trails.