Anglers hoping to spear a whitefish on the Chatanika this year can apply for a Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery permit as soon as next week.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Sport Fish Division announced Wednesday that the 2022 application period will run from 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, until 11:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
There will be 300 available permits, and those interested can apply online through the ADF&G store. Historically, spearfishing permits were awarded in person on a first-come-first-serve basis. However, this resulted in a large number of people congregating in the ADF&G office. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the department switched to a lottery system in which names were randomly selected using an online generator. ADF&G decided to keep this system in place for future years.
The season is typically open for about a month each year, from mid-September through mid-October. This year, the fishery will open Sept. 9 and close on Oct. 10, according to a statement from the department. The Chatanika whitefish fishery is open from the Elliott Highway Bridge downstream to the Alyeska Pipeline crossing, a distance of about seven miles.
The fish, which are migrating upstream to their spawning grounds on the upper Chatanika, move mostly at night. Fishers use headlights and lanterns to spot the fish, which they catch by spearing.
The fishery is open to Alaska residents only and just one member of a household may apply for a permit. Households are limited to 10 whitefish (of any species) per year. The relatively small number of permits keeps the population at a healthy level.
According to the Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery Management Plan, the maximum harvest is 1,000 fish. In 2021, 603 fish were speared, according to ADF&G.
Everyone who received a permit is required to submit an online harvest report by Oct. 31, regardless of whether they caught any fish.
The application is available through the ADF&G store, www.adfg.alaska.gov/Store. Individuals who have questions or would like further information regarding permits and regulations, contact the Fairbanks ADF&G Office Division of Sport Fish at 907-459-7207.
