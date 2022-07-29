Anglers hoping to spear a whitefish on the Chatanika this year can apply for a Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery permit as soon as next week.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Sport Fish Division announced Wednesday that the 2022 application period will run from 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, until 11:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you