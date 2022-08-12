A day on the lake

Cyndie Beale enjoys an afternoon paddle at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.

Photo courtesy of Nancy Winford, Fairbanks

 Photo courtesy of Nancy Winford, Fairbanks

The third Wild Salmon Day Celebration will be held in Fairbanks on Sunday, Aug. 14. Those interested in attending can commune at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Pavilion (at the end of South Cushman Street) from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Wild Salmon Day is a free and family-friendly community picnic designed around protecting salmon. Fairbanks can talk about salmon, eat salmon (as well as other food) and commit to protecting salmon, according to the event description.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags