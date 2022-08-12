The third Wild Salmon Day Celebration will be held in Fairbanks on Sunday. Those interested in attending can commune at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Pavilion (at the end of South Cushman Street) from 2-5 p.m.
Wild Salmon Day is a free and family-friendly community picnic designed around protecting salmon. Fairbanks can talk about salmon, eat salmon (as well as other food) and commit to protecting salmon, according to the event description.
Wild Salmon Day will feature live music, singing, drumming, storytelling, tables and activities from several local Fairbanks community organizations. There will be performances by musicians Jake Chavez, Rachel DeTemple and Jon Oestreich from Fireweed Fiddle, and the drumming group Dene Eslaanh.
Masks will be required unless participants are eating or drinking.
Tanana Lakes Recreation Pavilion is located at 4400 South Cushman St.
