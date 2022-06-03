Saturday is National Trails Day, a holiday celebrating trail systems across the country. National Trails Day is typically observed by conducting trail maintenance, and there are several opportunities to work on trails throughout the Interior.
Pinnell Mountain Trail repair
Near Fairbanks, people have the opportunity to work on the Pinnell Mountain Trail. The work is organized by the Bureau of Land Management Steese National Conservation Area on Saturday. Volunteers should meet near Eagle Summit Wayside, which is located at mile 107 of the Steese Highway.
Trail work will “focus on improvements to the boardwalk and the revegetation area,” according to an event description from the Bureau of Land Management. The event runs from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and volunteers are asked to arrive anytime before noon.
The BLM will provide tools, protective equipment, and food. Volunteers should bring water, work gloves if they have them, hiking boots and layers. “Weather conditions are variable at Eagle Summit” so people should bring clothes appropriate for working in cool, rainy and possibly windy weather.
The Pinnell Mountain Trail was seriously damaged during a 2020 caribou hunt, when hunters took ATVs off trail and in areas that were closed to motorized vehicles.
For questions or to sign up for trail restoration, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-474-2200 or PinnellMountainTrail@blm.gov.
Antler Ridge Trail
The Denali National Park and Preserve Trail Crew and the Denali Borough are collaborating for a project on the Antler Ridge Trail.
The goal of the work is to build a trailhead.
While the Antler Ridge Trail itself will not be constructed for a few more years, “we want to provide a functional trailhead to serve hikers and limit social trail impacts,” a press release from the Denali Borough explains. Antler Ridge will be the first trail ever to be maintained by the Denali Borough.
Work includes hauling brush, moving rocks, constructing a trail and rehabilitating disturbed areas. “This is a great opportunity to learn how trails are built in a sub-arctic environment,” according to an email announcing the event.
Volunteers should prepare for between two to four miles of hiking. To prepare, people should bring water, food, hiking boots and layers. Safety gear and tools will be provided.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday at the Antler Ridge Trailhead, located at Mile 245.
Due to limited parking space, the number of volunteers is capped at 25. Volunteers need to register beforehand by calling the Denali Park office at 907-683-9504.
Overnight accommodations, like a hut or campsite may be available to those who need them. Make arrangements for camping in advance by contacting the Volunteer Office
Every volunteer will receive a thank-you gift, and each adult will receive a voucher for a shuttle bus ride in the park (you choose the date, includes park entrance fee). Questions? Contact the Volunteer Office at 907-683-9504
This year marks the 30th anniversary of National Trails Day, which always falls on the first Saturday in June. The holiday was created by the American Hiking Society in 1992.