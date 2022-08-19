Celebrate the changing of the seasons with a hallmark event, bird migration, during the 25th annual Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival. The 2022 festival will run from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.

The Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival is always held during the third weekend of August, around the time migratory birds head south for warmer climates. The event includes speakers, artists and guided walks along with other activities and workshops, all revolving around migratory birds.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags