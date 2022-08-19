Celebrate the changing of the seasons with a hallmark event, bird migration, during the 25th annual Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival. The 2022 festival will run from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.
The Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival is always held during the third weekend of August, around the time migratory birds head south for warmer climates. The event includes speakers, artists and guided walks along with other activities and workshops, all revolving around migratory birds.
This year’s Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival will kick off on Friday with a guided nature walk around Creamer’s Field at 7 p.m. The bulk of the activities will take place over the next two days, however.
Events on Saturday begin with songbird and waterfowl banding at 9 a.m. Other highlights from throughout the day include walks with naturalists, a crane calling contest, and the keynote address by featured speaker Bill Taddicken, who serves as Director of Audobon’s Rowe Sanctuary in Nebraska.
On the schedule for Sunday is birdwatching at 8 a.m., as well as more bird banding, crane painting, a history tour around Creamer’s Field, poetry and drawing sessions. Sunday also includes a photography workshop with this year’s featured festival photographer, Thomas Payer, who created a collection of photographs that represent Alaska and Alaskans.
Attendees can close out the festival with an ice cream social starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Because Creamer’s Field and birds serve as creative inspiration for many artists, the festival always includes an art component, according to Melanie Graeff, programs and events coordinator with Friends of Creamer’s Field.
The festival, sponsored by the Friends of Creamer’s Field, the Alaska Songbird Institute, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Arctic Audubon Society, is free, but donations are suggested.
