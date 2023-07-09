Alaskans looking to test the waters with a new outdoor activity this summer should consider dipnetting for salmon. This unique Alaska activity is self-descriptive: Fishermen and women scoop salmon from rivers using large nets.
The primary river Fairbanksans head to is the Chitina River, which is part of the Copper River Chitina Personal Use Fishery managed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The season began this year on June 7 and will open intermittently until Sept. 30. The fishery area encompasses the Copper River between the Chitina-McCarthy Bridge and the ADF&G regulatory markers located roughly 200 yards upstream of Haley Creek.
In this fishery, dipnets (large nets with long handles on the end) are the only legal gear, meaning that rods and reels and nets are prohibited. The nets are used to scoop up fish swimming in the river. Fishers can choose whether to fish from the shores of the canyon or to charter a boat to drop them off. Fishing directly from boats is also a viable option.
The Chitina Personal Use fishery is relatively limited and is only open to Alaska residents. ADF&G manages the fishery weekly based on fish counts from the Miles Lake sonar station, and opens fishing by emergency order. Openings span anywhere from 36 to 720 hours at a time. However, the date and length of openings depends on fish counts at the sonar. The next opening is slated for 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 13. The opening is scheduled to last 96 hours, closing on at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
The head of the household is allowed a maximum of 25 salmon, and each additional family member is allotted another 10 salmon.
Marianna Mallory dipnetted at Chitina with friends over the Fourth of July weekend. The water at O’Brien Creek was a bit high, according to Mallory, but the group caught nearly 30 fish in total. Mallory said that they were “pretty happy with how things went,” but because they did not limit out they “will need to be making a return trip later this summer.”
A summary showing daily fish counts from the sonar is available on the Chitina Dipnetters Association Website, chitinadipnetters.com/graphs. According to ADF&G, fish typically arrive in Chitina about two to three weeks after they go through the sonar, so this can be a useful tool to gauge when to plan a trip.
As with any trip, it is vital to be prepared. And, because dipnetting often entails balancing on rocky cliffs above rivers; safety is of the utmost importance. Whether fishing from the shore or from a boat, ADF&G recommends wearing a personal flotation device. Many people fishing from shore also choose to tie themselves to an object such as a tree as an additional safety precaution. If you elect to do so, make sure that the rope is short enough that if you slip you will not end up in the river. If you are fishing from the shore, bring a rope to tie fish on a string to bring fish back up from the cliffs, as well as a backpack and cooler to transport fish.
After scooping up salmon, dipnetters are required to log their catches and clip the tails of their fish before leaving the site. Harvest reports must be submitted before Oct. 15.
Also before you go, make sure that you have purchased both a state fishing license and a Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Fishing Permit. Both permits and licenses can be purchased online through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game store, or in person at ADF&G offices.
Also before you go, it is also helpful to check the fishery status and fish counts by calling the ADF&G hotline. The hotline number for Fairbanks is 907-459-7382
If dipnetting was not enough excitement, or if you are looking for some fishy fun after Sept. 30, consider entering the spearfishing permit lottery for the Chatanika this fall.
Maisie Thomas is a former News-Miner reporter and current hunting, fishing and outdoors freelance writer. Reach her at MaisieNome@gmail.com.