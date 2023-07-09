Alaskans looking to test the waters with a new outdoor activity this summer should consider dipnetting for salmon. This unique Alaska activity is self-descriptive: Fishermen and women scoop salmon from rivers using large nets.

The primary river Fairbanksans head to is the Chitina River, which is part of the Copper River Chitina Personal Use Fishery managed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The season began this year on June 7 and will open intermittently until Sept. 30. The fishery area encompasses the Copper River between the Chitina-McCarthy Bridge and the ADF&G regulatory markers located roughly 200 yards upstream of Haley Creek.

Maisie Thomas is a former News-Miner reporter and current hunting, fishing and outdoors freelance writer. Reach her at MaisieNome@gmail.com.