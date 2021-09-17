The state fall caribou hunts are underway, and caribou hunters still have a few more weeks and plenty of opportunities to bag an animal this season. The good news for Fortymile herd hunters is that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game reopened the popular and accessible Zones 1 and 4 early Thursday morning after a temporary closure. The Nelchina herd hunt is moving quickly, but a few opportunities still remain.
ADF&G lowered the quotas for both herds this year as both populations declined due to the department’s reduction tactics in past seasons.
The Fortymile herd
Over half the quota remains for Fortymile caribou, and with Zones 1 and 4 reopening after a temporary closure hunters will have even more opportunities to bag an animal. Zones 1 and 4 are where hunters have had the most success this season, both due to availability of animals and due to the
The 2021 quota is 4,500 animals, and as of Tuesday, 2,094 caribou have been taken. Plenty of animals remain in all zones. The quota is divided as follows: The Zones 1 and 4 quota is 2,500 animals, 300 for Zone 2 and 1,700 for Zone 3. As of September 14th 1,798 animals have been taken in Zones 1 and 4 combined, 167 in Zone 2 and 129 in Zone 3.
According to the Fortymile caribou hotline, the herd continues to be widely distributed in the central region of their range, mostly in Zone 2. There are few animals in the far eastern or western areas. The challenge for hunters is that Zone 2, a mostly roadless area, is difficult to access. Now that Zones 1 and 4 are open after the moose hunt closed in the area, hunters will again be able to access animals from the Steese Highway.
In Zone 3, which is in far eastern Alaska, near the Canadian border, animals may be accessible from the Taylor Highway. However, the herd is not currently that far east, at least not yet.
More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline, which is updated regularly, at (907) 267-2310.
The Nelchina herd
The Nelchina caribou herd harvest has moved quickly so far this season, but two hunts remain open and the quotas are unlikely to be met before September 20th.
“Hunters were quick to harvest their animals and fill the quotas over a short period of time with fairly easy access to animals across the landscape,” biologist Joelle Hepler said. So far this season, a total of 1,458 animals have been harvested.
After ADF&G closed RC562 by emergency order last week, two hunts remain open for the herd: the community subsistence harvest and the drawing permit hunt DC475. The quota for the subsistence harvest is 200 animals. As of the latest available information, from Sept. 10, 141 caribou have been taken. The quota for the non-resident draw hunt DC475 is 25 bulls and as of the latest update 11 bull caribou have been harvested. It is unlikely that the quota for either hunt will be met, Hepler said. The bag limit is one caribou per hunter, or one bull in DC475.
According to Helper the animals are currently scattered across their traditional summer and fall range from Eureka to Butte Lake and east from the Maclaren River to Lake Louise and the Susitna Flats.
For the hunts that remain open, Hepler said that hunters can expect to find the caribou “in scattered groups accessible out of Eureka and the Denali Highway as seasonal movements occur and the rut grows nearer.”
It is difficult to compare this year’s hunt to last year, because the quota was much higher in 2020. Since the quota was larger, it took longer to fulfill, Helper explained. However, the caribou overwintered near Lake Louise — something they have not done in a decade — making them more accessible. Hunters were therefore able to bring the herd down to closer to the Department’s population objective. As a result of last year’s success, the goal is now to maintain the herd rather than thin it, so the quota for the 2021 season was much lower.
ADF&G estimated the Nelchina herd to be approximately 38,400 caribou, down from the 44,500 animals estimated last July. It is unlikely that there will be a winter harvest this year, according to ADF&G.
For hunt updates and additional information about the herd, call the Nelchina hotline at 907-267-2304.