The Canadian Yukon Quest races are slated to begin Saturday, two weeks after the Alaska component of the 2022 Quest kicked off the event with the YQ 350 and the YQ 200. YQ 350 champion Brent Sass will return to action this weekend in the YQ 300, looking for a chance to take home the Quest Cup, the overall prize this year which will go to the musher who places highest in races on both sides of the border.
The two Canadian races — a 100 mile race and a 300 mile competition — are both starting in Shipyards Park, Whitehorse. The YQ 100 starts at 4 p.m. and the YQ 300 at 3 p.m. A total of 15 mushers will take to the trails this weekend.
The YQ 100
The YQ 100 runs from Whitehorse to Braeburn. The trail follows the Yukon River for the first section, then climbs to intersect with the Old Dawson Overland Trail, where mushers will spend the next roughly 70 miles.
Seven mushers are signed up for the 100 mile race, the majority of them Canadian. The field includes twin sisters Lori and Louve Tweddell, Martine Le Levier, Katherine LaPointe, Nathaniel Hamlyn, Ilana Kingsley and Jonathan Alsberghe.
The winner of the 100 mile race will take home $5,000.
The YQ 300
The YQ 300 follows the same trail as the YQ 100 to Braeburn. From there, racers continue on to Carmacks, about 70 miles away, before finishing at Pelly Crossing.
The YQ 300 field is comprised of eight mushers, including two competitors who completed races in Alaska: Sass and Connor McMahon. McMahon placed seventh in the YQ 200.
Other racers include Paul Hamlyn, Sébastien Dos Santos Borges, Michelle Phillips, Mayla Hill, Aaron Peck and Jerry Johnson. Mushers will be competing for a $35,000 purse.
Barring anything unusual, Sass is on track to win the Quest Cup, considering that only two racers are eligible and he placed higher than McMahon in the Alaskan race. However, as any musher will tell you, in dog mushing anything can happen.
The Covid-19 pandemic made it logistically challenging to hold a race that crosses the border into Canada, as the Yukon Quest typically does. Race management decided last summer to break the 1,000 mile race up into four mid-distance races, two in Alaska and two in Canada. The plan is for the Quest to return to its traditional format in 2023.