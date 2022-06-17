Young anglers (and their parents) looking for a fun weekend activity need to look no farther than the Chena River: Saturday is opening weekend of the youth-only fishery on the Chena River.
The Youth Fishery will be open on Saturday and Sunday for the next four weeks. During these times, anglers ages 15 and under are permitted to keep one Arctic grayling of any size per day, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Sport Fishery Division. Fishing is only allowed downstream of the regulatory marker, which is 300 feet from the Chena River Flood Control Project, according to a statement from the Department.
The youth fishery is open June 18-19, June 25-26, July 2-3 and July 9-10.
During weekdays and all other times of the year, fishers of any age are not permitted to keep any fish that they catch.
Fishing on the Chena has been limited to catch-and-release for over three decades, since 1991, after the river was over-fished in the decades prior. The only exception is for the youth fishery during select weekends in June and July.
This may change in the next few years, however. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Sport Fishery Division is monitoring Arctic grayling in the Chena River and Badger Slough this summer to determine if the fishery can withstand harvest.
“The project came about because over the years there has been interest, requests, and proposals to the Board of Fish to allow harvest of Arctic grayling in the Chena River,” ADF&G fish biologist Andrew Gryska explained.
Harvest will only be allowed if it does not “negatively impact the population or the quality of the fishery,” said ADF&G fish biologist Laura Gutierrez.