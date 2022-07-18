The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Sportfishing Division is seeking proposals for its Fairbanks Habitat Restoration and Protection Cost Share Program.
The Cost Share Program is run collaboratively by ADF&G and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. ADF&G partners with USFWS, local Fairbanks nonprofit organizations, local government and landowners to restore and protect salmon habitat in Fairbanks area watersheds. It provides a financial incentive and an educational outreach program for both private landowners and public land managers.
The program focuses on salmon habitat restoration and protection projects along waterways in the Tanana watershed by providing technical assistance about rehabilitation practices as well as state and federal permitting assistance. “The project provides funding and technical project design assistance to sustain and enhance valuable salmon habitat,” reads a project description on the ADF&G website. Selected landowners could have up to 50% of the cost of their project reimbursed.
ADF&G habitat biologist Jessica Johnson explained that landowners are noticing areas of erosion and other areas of concern along streambanks on their properties. Those who participate in the Cost Share program “can help support and maintain healthy juvenile salmon habitat and populations,” Johnson said.
Additionally, ADF&G personnel offer educational opportunities about restoration techniques and the value of fish habitat to both landowners and land managers.
“The program uses and funds proven bioengineering techniques such as coir logs, willow plantings, cabled spruce trees, rootwads, and elevated light penetrating walkways to stabilize, revegetate, and rehabilitate streambanks,” according to a news release from ADF&G.
Established in 2008, the Fairbanks Cost Share Program has done shoreline stabilization and rehabilitation projects on the Chena River.