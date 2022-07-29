Cache Creek Road west of Fairbanks will remain closed through August for repairs. The Alaska Division of Forestry is partnering with Alaska Department of Fish and Game to repair over 10 miles of the 14-mile road. The work is slated to be done by the end of August.
The goal of the initiative is to improve Cache Creek Road, which is located off of Murphy Dome, to increase access to the Tanana Valley State Forest for hunters and recreators.
Cache Creek Road is a forestry road but is used by a variety of groups, including hunters, loggers and berry pickers. “The road has seen heavy use and needs repair to ensure its long-term durability,” according to a statement from the Department of Natural Resources.
The work includes replacing the Fortune Creek Bridge around Mile 10.5, which has been closed for about a decade. Throughout the summer, contractors are also hauling material to grade the road surface. The replacement will allow land managers, hunters and the public to safely access the forest, according to the DNR statement.
“We recognize the inconvenience this will be to hunters, wood cutters, local residents and other Forest users,” Fairbanks-Delta Area Forester Matthew Stevens said. However, he added, “the restrictions are necessary to ensure the safety of the public and the contractor.”
The project is funded by a 2018 grant through the ADF&G under the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Program, reads the DNR statement. The federal grant will augment $500,000 in state funding, most of which was generated through the sale of hunting licenses and drawing permit tag fees. The remaining funding comes from the Tanana Valley Emergency Road Fund.
