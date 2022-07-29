Cache Creek Road

Corrine Leistikow bikes past an eroded section in the first few miles of Cache Creek Road. Eric Troyer photograph

 Eric Troyer photograph

Cache Creek Road west of Fairbanks will remain closed through August for repairs. The Alaska Division of Forestry is partnering with Alaska Department of Fish and Game to repair over 10 miles of the 14-mile road. The work is slated to be done by the end of August.

The goal of the initiative is to improve Cache Creek Road, which is located off of Murphy Dome, to increase access to the Tanana Valley State Forest for hunters and recreators.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you