The state fall Fortymile caribou herd hunt opened in all zones last Tuesday. As of Wednesday, 1,622 caribou have been harvested, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fortymile caribou herd hotline. The breakdown is as follows: 1,556 animals have been taken in Zones 1 and 4 combined, 35 in Zone 2 and 31 in Zone 3.
The number of animals taken so far this fall is “far below numbers at the same time last year,” said Division of Wildlife Conservation Regional Supervisor Darren Bruning. However, Bruning added, “this is by design” rather than lack of opportunity. The 2021 harvest quota has been reduced by 500 animals, and the bag limit was lowered from two caribou to one. Resident hunters may take one caribou of either sex, while nonresidents are limited to one bull.
Bruning said it is not unusual that so few animals have been taken in Zones 2 and 3. At this point in the season, he explained, the harvest is typically low.
“It all depends on caribou movements” and where the animals are, he said. According to ADF&G, the animals are currently “widely distributed” in the central part of their range. There are limited numbers in the far eastern and western areas, which explains the low numbers for Zone 3, which is the eastern limit by the Canadian border. Early in the fall season “is just not the time” for the eastern portion of GMU 13, Bruning said.
Yet that could change within the upcoming weeks, as the herd is slowly traveling back east, with some caribou moving from Zone 1 into Zone 2. At this time last year, the animals had not yet begun to move east. Bruning said hunters can continue to expect to see “good numbers” of animals in Zones 1 and 4, however.
The quota this year for RC860 is 4,500 animals, meaning that over 3,000 are available for harvest. The quota is divided into 2,500 caribou for Zones 1 and 4, 1,700 for Zone 3, and 300 for Zone 2. Over half the available caribou have been harvested in Zones 1 and 4, but over 1,600 animals remain in Zone 3 and more than 270 are available in Zone 2, as of Monday.
According to Bruning, it is too soon to say if the quota will be met before the end of the season on September 30th. There are still “tremendous opportunities” in the more remote, roadless areas. It is also possible that the caribou will move east into Zone 3, where they are accessible from the Taylor Highway. Although caribou movement and migration can be extremely difficult to predict, the bulk of the herd typically travels east toward the Canadian border in the fall. This means that hunters may have more luck in the eastern portion of GMU 13 as the season progresses.
The Fortymile caribou herd’s range is between the White Mountains to the west to Dawson City in Yukon Territory in the east.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline at -907-267-2310.