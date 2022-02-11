The Alaska Board of Game will meet in Fairbanks in early March to discuss more than 100 proposals and is seeking public comment on proposals. The deadline to submit written comments for the statewide meeting is Feb. 18. People can also testify remotely; the deadline for remote testimony is Feb. 28.
The board will meet for nine days — from March 4 through March 12 — at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge to discuss proposals regarding statewide hunting and trapping as well as a few region-specific topics.
The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes proposals spanning a number of diverse topics, such as hunting methods, permits, and the creation, reauthorization or discontinuation of hunts. For instance, one proposal would allow dogs to recover dead and wounded fur bearing animals, another would require that all resident registration hunt permits be available online, and another would discontinue the “lethal taking of wolves” for predator control. Of particular impact to rural Alaska, one proposal seeks to eliminate all community subsistence harvest hunts.
Proposals impacting the Interior include reauthorizing the antlerless moose season in Game Management Units 20A, 20B and 20D.
The board will also review wolf and bear management policies, which are slated to expire at the end of March.
The seven-member Board of Game is tasked with passing regulations to “conserve and develop Alaska’s wildlife resources,” according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The meetings are open to public attendance and participation.
Comments can be submitted online at: https://bit.ly/367b2iL
Those interested in attending the meeting can register at: https://bit.ly/3GB7e5W
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.