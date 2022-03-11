The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Board of Game’s statewide meeting wrapped ahead of schedule Thursday. Throughout the course of the days-long meeting, the board took action on many diverse and contentious topics, including trapping, sheep hunting and bear baiting. Some discussion, though, was less serious, such as the proposal (which passed) to allow Alaskans to own emus without needing a permit.
Trapping
Proposition 199, which impacts trapping near trails in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, generated a lot of attention, including hundreds of comments during public testimony.
The proposition was amended to include a list of trails and types of traps that could not be placed within 50 feet of these trails. Randy Zarnke, Alaska Trappers Association president, said the amended proposal was the only one the ATA would support.
Board members, however, were concerned that the public had not been able to see or comment on the amended proposal. Moreover, others argued that there had been little to no conflict between trappers and people and pets on those specific trails, so it was a “feel good” measure. Ultimately, the board voted down both the original proposal and its amended form.
Dall sheep
Several Dall sheep populations in Alaska are low and have been decreasing for several years. What to do about the decline has been a frequent topic of conversation among biologists and hunters alike.
The board discussed at length a proposition from the Resident Hunters of Alaska that would limit nonresident sheep hunting in Unit 19C. Nonresident hunters account for over half the sheep harvest in the unit. The proposal asked to change the nonresident sheep hunt from a harvest hunt to a draw hunt with 30 available permits. Since guided nonresidents are the majority of hunters, this proposition would impact guiding businesses.
The department was neutral on the proposition because, according to an ADF&G representative, the decline in population is due to weather rather than hunting. Ultimately, the board voted down the proposition, 1-7. The board later voted down an amended version of the proposal that would have closed hunting in 19C for two years. This failed in part because, as a few members pointed out, there is no biological evidence that hunting is behind the sheep population decline.
The Board of Game voted down a proposal that would rescind the restriction on spotting Dall sheep from airplanes during sheep season. However, another proposal would have prohibited spotting sheep during all seasons — so including outside of sheep season — and this also failed.
Predator control
A proposal to discontinue lethal predator control methods of wolves failed. During background information, a representative from ADF&G explained that predator control is a crucial tool for keeping other animal populations up. The department would be “significantly hindered” in maintaining populations of animals such as caribou and moose without being able to control wolf predation. This, in turn, would result in fewer harvestable animals for hunters.
Bear baiting
A proposal that would require bear baiting stations to be at least one mile apart failed as did one that would require ADF&G to notify registrants of other stations within a one mile radius of their desired baiting spot.
Community subsistence hunts
The proposal to eliminate all community subsistence hunts failed. The author of the proposal wanted to get rid of the hunts because they have “gone away from their original intent of subsistence living.” Instead, the proposal claims, it has become a “free for all for any groups of 25 people.”
However, the proposal generated pushback, including from several Alaska Native Regional Corporations, and was ultimately voted down.
Other proposals
There were also some less serious and controversial but still interesting proposals. For example, Alaskans now no longer need permits to have emus. Emus, according to the proposal and public testimony, can be both used for eggs and meat and kept as pets.
The board failed a proposal to prohibit the use of mechanically powered bodysuits for hunting.
The board voted against a proposal that would allow dogs to hunt big game, and another one that would allow the use of dogs to recover wounded furbearers.
The board passed proposals that would increase the opportunity for nonresidents to acquire raptors, including one that would extend the nonresident season. Raptors, mainly falcons, are used for hunting. The board, however, did not approve a proposal that would increase the number of nonresident falcon permits and would expand the season to all year.
The board’s statewide meeting this year was held in Fairbanks at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.