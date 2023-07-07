The Bureau of Land Management is working on several trails and trash receptacles in Interior Alaska this summer.
Levi Lewellyn, the assistant field manager for Recreation and Realty in the Eastern Field Office, said the Bureau of Land Management has a multi-year agreement with the Student Conservation Association, an AmeriCorps program focused on leadership development for young adults through trail work projects.
One SCA team spent two weeks building 700 linear feet of boardwalk on the summit trail of Wickersham Dome in the White Mountains, adding on to work SCA teams did two years ago.
The SCA team started working on the Twelvemile Summit trail along the Pinnell Mountain National Recreation Trail for two weeks. Lewellyn said the boardwalk system on Twelvemile Summit trail has subsided into the tundra and is no longer safe. The teams will replaced the boardwalk system as far as they can go for two weeks.
Lewellyn noted the more people walk on alpine tundra, the more they can impact the ground. He said frequent foot traffic can cause trenches which lead to erosion.
Lewellyn emphasized the importance of continuously working on trails as conditions change. He said that permafrost thaw and soil movement can lead to sinkholes. “Sometimes in creative conditions we have to do creative things,” he said.
BLM is also working on building two public use cabins in the White Mountains. Approximately $65,000 from a bipartisan infrastructure bill allows BLM to build two new cabins. One cabin will be built during 2023 between Eleazers cabin and the Borealis-LeFevre cabin. The second cabin will be build by the Folk School, and BLM will transport it to the White Mountains where the Folk School will assemble it between the Moose Creek cabin and Lee’s cabin.
Lewellyn said the goal of this project is to have a cabin every 5-miles along the Summit Trail so people on non-motorized transportation have more opportunities to be in a cabin.
BLM planned on working on the 1.7-mile trail that leads to the Marion Creek Falls. Jones said they couldn’t work on the trail due to the wet, rainy, spring that compounded the trail. Jones said BLM has secured funding for improving the trail and creating a designated BLM-maintained trail. He said that BLM will mark out the marshy areas that need a boardwalk this summer, purchase and transport materials during the winter, and build the board walk next summer.
Garrett Jones, an outdoor recreation planner in the Central Yukon Field Office, said that BLM crews and SCA crews are securing bear resistant garbage cans and installing bear resistant foot lockers.
Jones said that they had ongoing issues with bears at the Marion Creek Campground. He said bear-proof garbage cans were originally bolted to wooden structures, and bears were able to knock the garbage cans over as the wooden structures deteriorated.
“We realized that’s an issue so now we’re pouring concrete slabs to bolt down the garbage cans,” Jones said.
BLM is also installing bear resistant food lockers for bicyclists and motorcyclists to have bear food canisters. Most people who travel the Dalton Highway are in campers, RVs, and trucks, so food lockers create a safe space to keep their food, Jones said. Jones said bear resistant food lockers will create a safe environment for bicyclists and motorcyclists to store their food.
BLM and SCA crews poured concrete for four food lockers at Marion Creek Campground and two food lockers at Arctic Circle Campground. Food lockers will also be installed at Galbraith Lake Campground and Five Mile Campground. SCA crews also brushed and did general maintenance at campgrounds, waysides, and the Arctic Interagency Visitor Center.
Jones said that BLM aims to protect wildlife and create a better environment for the public.
“Our goal is to not habituate any animals or wildlife, and that is birds, moose, bears, and our goal is to keep the public safe and the wildlife safe,” Jones said. He said human/bear interactions usually end up poorly, so bear trash cans and bear food lockers try to eliminate habituating wildlife.
